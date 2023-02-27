St. Albans Town’s State Representative Eileen “Lynn” Dickinson is Chair of the Vermont State Colleges/Vermont State University (VSC/VSU) Board of Trustees. I was dismayed to read portions of her statement following faculty unions representing about 1,000 members voting “No confidence” in the VSC/VSU administration and Board of Trustees.
Ms. Dickinson says she supports the plan to remove books, eliminate positions of current reference librarians and staff, and make libraries at Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon and VTC “all-digital” effective July 1. There has been a well-deserved firestorm of opposition to this dreadful plan.
Ms. Dickinson’s statement sent me looking at her legislator’s biography. I read that she “was educated” at Manhattanville College. On its website, this college proudly boasts that its library provides students with access to “a large and diverse physical collection with nearly a quarter million books, journals, and magazines at your fingertips and many more digitally delivered through the library web site.” The specific number of printed books is 206,000+.
It’s hypocritical to support action as though students in rural Vermont deserve less than students in an urban area. I urge Ms. Dickinson to rethink her stance so that Vermont’s students will have access to a proper college/university education, one that includes libraries providing not only the best digital resources but just as important, if not more so, thousands of books. Our Vermont college libraries already have a finely tuned interlibrary loan system in place. Let’s not destroy it!
Charlotte Bill, Enosburg
