The 2023 legislative session has begun with big changes and a lot of new faces. I’m proud to have been appointed Chair of the House Government Operations and Military Affairs Committee (HGOMA). I have a strong committee with support from my Vice Chair, Rep. Matt Birong of Vergennes and Ranking Member, Rep. Mark Higley of Lowell. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Rep. Lisa Hango in the new HGOMA committee room, the spacious Room 10 on the first floor of the Statehouse. We will make sure Franklin County has a strong voice as we shape the future of policy areas from elections to public safety.
Our committee has a wide-ranging and diverse jurisdiction. It includes the structure of state and local government, elections, public safety, liquor and lottery, and cannabis policy. This year military affairs was added to our purview and we have already taken testimony from the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard. Many of us attended the National Guard Legislator Day, learning more about the role of the Vermont Guard in supporting Burlington’s airport operations, the need for increased recruitment, and the F-35 mission of the Vermont Air Guard.
Our first bill, H.42 was voted out unanimously, 12-0 and will be on the floor this week. This bill extends the remote public meeting authority we adopted during the pandemic as well as temporary authority for towns to hold Town Meeting elections by Australian ballot or move their annual meeting date if they so choose.
Outside of committee work, I have signed on to co-sponsor the Paid Family & Medical Leave Insurance program that so many of us ran on. The bill will be introduced this week and there will be many weeks of testimony and work to get to a full House proposal before it reaches the Senate. I believe strongly that every working Vermonter needs to have access to affordable short-term insurance to replace their wages and help pay bills when they or someone they care for gets sick. New parents need time to give a new child the right start. COVID-19 showed so many of us how we need to be better prepared for when we have to leave a job temporarily. It’s time for a universal Paid Family & Medical Leave Insurance in Vermont.
A long-anticipated report about child care costs and what it would take to make our system affordable for all Vermont families is due this week. After that we’ll be working to move a child care package to make sure no family has to spend more than 10% of their income on child care.
I have signed on to two bills that will help make transportation and thermal energy more affordable and lower Vermonters’ impact on climate change. The Affordable Heat Act is an improved and updated continuation of the work we did on the Clean Heat Standard last biennium. I’m confident that we can help Vermonters get more efficient, cheaper fuels when it’s time to swap out a furnace or water heater with this new legislation. It’s time to help Vermonters off of the price rollercoaster of fuels like heating oil and propane. The Transportation Affordability Act continues much of the work to help Vermonters save money and get where they need to go with expansion of successful initiatives we started like Mileagesmart and Replace Your Ride when I was on the House Transportation Committee.
I am also signing on to housing legislation that will look to reduce duplicative regulations, standardize some zoning requirements and help make it easier and more affordable to build housing in the areas of the state we want it most - downtowns, village centers and other growth areas. We promised, and will certainly deliver policy and continued investment to help ease the housing crisis.
This session is going to be historic, but nothing we do in the legislature goes all that quickly. I’ll continue to provide updates and you can always reach me at mmccarthy@leg.state.vt.us .
Rep. Mike McCarthy
Saint Albans, VT
