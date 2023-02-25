When you gaze on a newborn his/her very presence fills us with awe and wonder. Their only accomplishment is to fill us with hope and joy.
Unfortunately, not every infant is given a chance to bring joy.
On Sept. 28th, 2022, abortionist doctor, Lauren MacAfee, from UVM Medical Center described how no attempt at abortion produces a live child because his/her heart is injected with a medication that stops“cardiac activity”. She described cold blooded murder.
Yet on Nov.8,2022, 77% of voters ( 212,323 ) voted that unlimited abortion right up to birth be guaranteed in the Vermont constitution.
Even so this issue is not over and can never be over because the taking of a human life is a grave injustice. It was a grave injustice to own blacks as slaves and even the Supreme Court’s Dred Scot decision could not make it right. The Supreme Court had to reverse its decision. Roe vs Wade could not make abortion right and it had to be reversed. Every human life has infinite value. Eternity begins on earth. Once a person is conceived, he/she has entered eternity. A person can be destroyed, but not erased. That is why post abortive women need the healing that is available.
In the grand scheme of things, we are part of something that is beautiful beyond belief. Abortion has cast a dark shadow over our state. This needs to be rectified. Everything we suffer for life itself is so worth it. I am proud to be one of the 64,239 people (23% of voters ) who voted against inserting unlimited abortion into the Vermont constitution. Although I am in the minority now, I have great confidence that life will triumph and I will be on the right side of history.
Anna J Gagne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.