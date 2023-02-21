I am pleased to recommend Nicholas Brosseau for the position of Selectman for the Town of Swanton in the upcoming annual Town Meeting on March 7th.
He has lived on the south end of the Highgate Road for many years and is a graduate of MVU and Johnson State College.
He has spent 7 years in seeking volunteers and organizing many groups in campaign training and planning. He is experienced in providing customer service and support and has experience in dealing with issues of public policy.
I have known Nick for 5 to 10 years where we both serve on the Swanton Democratic Committee and the Board of Civil Authority. It was very unusual for him to miss a meeting or serve the community as a Justice of the Peace. He has been very active in these positions and worked to learn of the dealings that these Board members must become involved with.
He has been a person with a relevant Volunteer History and serves as a Vice President of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce and a Trustee of the Swanton Historical Society and other organizations.
I believe that he will serve Swanton very well and I will cast a vote on his behalf and encourage you to do the same on Town Meeting Day March 7th.
Ed Daniel, Swanton
