During the past six years we have observed Nick Brosseau’s work to support improvements to the Swanton community. Nick knows that supporting our current businesses and finding ways to attract new ones is critical to the future of Swanton! Nick is a good listener, willing to do the work necessary for positive changes and committed to making his hometown a better place for youth, working families and senior citizens. Please consider Nick for one of the vacancies on the Swanton selectboard.
Don and Susan Collins
Swanton
