This letter is written by Bill Kimball, Superintendent of Schools at Maple Run Unified School District.
Our students fell behind.
Since the National Assessment of Educational Progress scores were released a few weeks ago, much has been written in the national and local press about the loss of student literacy achievement due to the pandemic. Just this morning, I was listening to the Daily Podcast from the New York Times. The podcast talked about these scores as well. The hosts noted the difference in scores between students who have the support and the means to learn on their own and students who historically have not been successful.
In Maple Run, we know a third of our students (across all grades) are reading on grade level. That means two-thirds are off grade level for reading and are struggling to rebound from the impact of the pandemic. This is a serious issue that requires immediate action in our schools and our community. A generation of poor or non-readers must be prevented.
As soon as we saw the data in Maple Run last winter, we responded in several ways. First, our district literacy leaders moved quickly to give teachers additional tools and professional learning to help them address the reading needs of their students. Second, we developed systems to respond when students struggle across all grade levels. We continue to refine and add to these systems to make them more effective for each child. Third, we substantially increased professional development for literacy instruction.
At present, our district literacy leaders are developing plans to engage with the community and partner organizations in the region.
Literacy is an essential academic requirement for people to participate fully in society and improve their livelihoods.
It will take a coordinated, collaborative community effort to prevent a generation of poor and non-readers. In the coming weeks and months, we will release more details about how we will support all children, and how you can help. Follow the Maple Run Facebook Page for announcements about how you can support our efforts, and join us to ensure all children have the foundational literacy skills they need.
The research is clear. If we can ensure all students have strong literacy skills, it will open a world of learning to our children.
Sincerely,
Bill Kimball
MRUSD Superintendent of Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.