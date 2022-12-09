This letter is from Marie Bessette, St. Alban City's Ward 3 councilwoman.
My second term with the St. Albans City council is coming to an end as of this coming March and I would like to announce that I am planning on running again as Ward 3’s councilwoman.
Serving on the Council has been an enlightening, educating & enjoyable experience first serving under Liz Gamache and now Tim Smith. I feel we as a Council have accomplished so many things.....just look at our beautiful downtown which has been likened to a “Hallmark” town. With creative financing we have kept increases in taxes to a minimum with one year having a 0% tax rate increase. Sitting on the Council has given me a unique vision of how much thought goes into each process. Not every decision is easy. We have done some wonderful thing in St. Albans. Our Hard'ack Recreational Park is one of a kind with a ski hill, sports fields, walking/hiking paths and a one of a kind year around swimming pool. We have established several committees to serve our community, most recently the Belonging, Equity & Inclusion committee & the Police Advisory Board. We still have work to do but I feel we have come a long way since I began and it’s been wonderful being part of that process.
With the realignment of the city wards I’m looking forward to meeting my new constituents when gathering signatures for my Council petition. I’m looking forward to serving another 3 years and I hope you will consider voting for me to represent you for Ward 3. Thank you!
Marie Bessette
