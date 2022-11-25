This letter from the editor is from Gary Fiske, a resident of Enosburg.
I was in high school back in 1961 when I first witnessed PTSD, the memory has never left me in the 60 years since that day. I was helping a friend do the evening milking. We had just brought the cows in from the pasture and like all cows in the world, they poop when they are on the move. Our next task was to scrape the manure from the floor into the gutter and put fresh saw- dust down.
The gentleman, who worked for the family, had just finished put- ting the first milking machine on a cow and was bent over to pick up the second machine when the first cow kicked her machine into the gutter.
My friend and I turned when we heard the loud bang of the empty machine hitting the cement, when we turned back, we found the gen- tleman face down, on his stomach, lying in the fresh manure. It was a couple of days before he was able to recover from this event.
That is this person’s PTSD. His fast reaction might have helped him survive the second world war and get back home, but then think what this serviceman brought back with him. The war never let him go.
I received word this morning that a dear friend committed suicide last night. In the years I have known him, I have witnessed his huge giving heart, his love for his family and friends and his high intelligence.
Over the years, I also witnessed a small number of townspeople making comments about my friend.
They would say: he was crazy, or he was out-there; then they would
chuckle and go about their day. My friend dealt with PTSD, he was not crazy, and he was not out-there, he was just trying to survive; until last night when he decided he could not.
I have a Viet Nam war medal; I earned it while safely on a ship off the Nam coast. I think I can name eight or ten of my high school friends who were not safe, they were there also, in the jungle fight- ing for their lives. When I would see them, after we all got home, they had become strangers. We could converse a little about “the old days” but mostly, it ended there. In a few cases, after a lot of time, we did start to share our lives again, but never “like the old days”.
I feel guilty that I did not defend my friend when those “crazy/ out-there” comments were spoken. He would have defended me. My thought then was how can they possibly understand, no matter what I said. They were not mili- tary veterans and maybe had an IQ problem.
Well, my friend, I am saying it now. I promise to speak up when disrespectful folks know nothing about PTSD. I hope I can keep that promise. You will not be leaving my memory for a very long time, who knows, I might even think of something where I can do more. All it takes is to keep working at it, just like you these past years, right?
God Bless and rest in peace my good friend.
Gary Fiske, Enosburg
