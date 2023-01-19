I would like to announce I’m running for Selectboard in Swanton. I would be proud to receive the support of my fellow Swanton residents. I'm running for Select Board because I want to see a Select Board that is active. I believe I have the necessary experience to enact that change as well. I am a lifelong Swanton resident. I graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2009 and Johnson State College in 2015. I serve on the Swanton Cemetery Commission and as a Justice of the Peace in Swanton. My personal goals on the Select Board would be to push for a sidewalk that stretches from the village to MVU. I would also support using ARPA funds to help build a new childcare center in Swanton. More support for small business development in Swanton town is another goal I have. I hope for your support on Town Meeting Day in March!
Nick Brosseau
Swanton
