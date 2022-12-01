This letter is from Mike McCarthy, Ward 4 Alderperson.
It has been a joy and an honor to serve on the Saint Albans City Council for the past 6 years. As my second term draws to a close, I’d like to reflect on my time serving Ward 4 and to announce that I will not be seeking re-election to the City Council in March. My responsibilities as a legislator are about to increase when the 2023 session gavels in, and I believe it is an appropriate time to make space for another neighbor’s voice on the Council.
I’m proud to have supported the revitalization of our downtown, new sidewalks throughout the City, TIF projects, improvements to our water infrastructure, the City Pool and recreational programming at Har d’Ack. Through creative financing and public-private partnerships, the City has redeveloped projects like the courthouse and Congress & Main as well as the new Rail Dispatch Center at the former Fonda site. We have helped small businesses with signs, facades and fit-ups to fill our storefronts and keep things bustling even in the wake of the pandemic. As the period of our TIF draws to a close, the City has a lot to be proud of. We have largely been able to grow the value of our grand list and provide more services year after year with little or no increases in the municipal tax rate.
During my time on the Council we took a thoughtful approach to responding to multiple use of force incidents at the Saint Albans Police Department. We held officers accountable who violated our policies and our trust, and worked to prevent future incidents with improved policies and a shift in culture. We created a Police Advisory Board, welcomed Chief Lamothe’s leadership and supported increased accountability at the SAPD. We invested in competitive salary and benefits packages for officers, and with the support of the voters last March are adding a second embedded mental health professional to work with the department.
While conversations about race, gender identity and discrimination can often be difficult the City Council has worked hard to make Saint Albans a more welcoming place. We established a Belonging, Equity & Inclusion committee and after a bit of a challenging start, I believe the City’s version of the Declaration of Inclusion the BEI committee put forward at the Council’s last meeting reflects our community’s highest hopes and aspirations. Each one of us can do a better job of recognizing our own biases, exposing our own prejudices and taking steps to make the place we live more inclusive.
It has been a privilege to serve with Mayor Tim Smith and the rest of the Council. I want to especially thank Chad Spooner for his leadership and for teaching me a few things over the past few years. During my short time on the City Council we have worked hard to reach consensus, set priorities together and keep the temperature cool when there were debates. It has been a great experience.
I love living here in the City and I know we will continue to see more great things in the years to come. Trudy Cioffi will be a great addition to the Council, bringing her extensive experience as a teacher, former school board Chair and deeply involved community member. She has everything it takes to represent Ward 4 well. I can’t wait to see what Saint Albans City does next, and I’ll continue to help the City move forward as I represent our community in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Mike McCarthy, Ward 4 Alderperson
