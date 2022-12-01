This letter is from Trudy Cioffi, a resident of St. Albans City running to represent Ward 4.
My name is Trudy Cioffi and I am announcing my candidacy for St. Albans City Alderperson. I am interested in filling the Ward 4 seat that Mike McCarthy has filled for the last 6 years. I have lived in St. Albans for the past 25 years and am very proud of this wonderful community that we live in.
I have experience with serving my community in many different capacities. Most recently, I served on the Samaritan House Board of Directors. In this role, I served on the Finance, Personnel and Executive Committees.
In the past, I served on the St. Albans City School board, spending some time as the Board Chair. In addition to these board positions, I have also served as co-chair of the Relay for Life event for the American Cancer Society.
I have 30 years of teaching experience in Vermont public schools and have held many leadership positions during my career. Currently, I sit on the leadership team and am an Executive member of the Colchester Education Association. My role as a teacher and active community member make me a great candidate for the City Council.
If elected to the City Council, I will do my best to represent Ward 4. I look forward to getting to know my constituents and will respond to any questions and concerns that arise. I am excited to see what the future holds for our community. I will work to continue the economic development in our downtown and neighborhoods so that we have a growing tax base and can keep costs low for residents. I also hope that we can increase support for people struggling with mental health and housing insecurity. In addition, I hope that we can find creative ways to work with our neighbors in St. Albans Town to create more opportunities and cost savings for the people we serve.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or thoughts. My email is tacioffi@gmail.com.
Warm Regards,
Trudy Cioffi
Ward 4
