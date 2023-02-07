VT. House Progressives have introduced a Bill, H-106 that violates every student and family in our great State of Vermont. A question to the sponsors of this bill, what happened to parents rights to you folks? Do parents and guardians not matter to you? This proposal is crazy and completely out of touch with the majority of Vermonters, including liberal democrats around the state. It violate MLK, our Constitution and free-speech.
Let’s look at this bill; H-106 In-Part...:
BILL AS INTRODUCED: H.106
SHORT FORM
Introduced by Representatives Headrick of Burlington, and other legislator sponsors...
Subject: Education; freedom of expression; curriculum content.
Statement of purpose of bill as introduced: This bill proposes to protect the
academic freedom of public educators and their right to teach on matters of
gender identity and systemic and structural racism.
An act relating to the academic freedom of public educators.
To my fellow Vermonters: This bill is to broad? It is irresponsible and it is not necessary to educate children.
This bill will codify the right of educators, schoolboards, superintendents, teacher unions, and activist to teach our children anything, in any way, with any props and tools that they chose and without regard or respect to your children, and without parental or guardians knowledge or permission. There will be no-opt out provisions either. This is the CDC’s plan and union plan to cancel parents and take control of our children. Please read the bill: https://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/status/2024/H.109 And contact your legislators today.
This type of education is NOT the job of our public school education system, it is the parents job and responsibility. The progressives do not understand simple separations. We need to educate them all.
I am asking that you contact your local House member and your Senator(s) immediately. They may have a “super-duper” majority, but “We The People” still have our voices and the right to Free-Speech. There are some other components here, for every single parent or guardian, you need to run for your local schoolboard this March or the State legislature in 2024. Lastly a bold statement, you may transfer your child(ren) to another means of education; to an independent or private school or to a Home Study program.
In the Spring & Summer of 2021, I tour our beautiful state holding CRT-Equity Townhalls, and this is NOT what Vermonters want in their public schools. I listened to students, parents and grandparents. You have rights, my friends. There are other options coming. Stay tune. Thank you.
Gregory M. Thayer
“Vermonters for Vermont”
