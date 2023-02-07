Weather Alert

...Mixed Precipitation Will Affect the Evening Commute... A line of rain, sleet, and snow will be moving from west to east across the region this afternoon and evening and may produce brief hazardous travel conditions with reduced visibility and slick roadways. Precipitation is expected to fall between 3 and 5 PM in the St. Lawrence Valley, 4 to 6 PM in the northern Adirondacks, 5 to 7 PM in the Champlain Valley, and 6 to 8 PM across eastern Vermont. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.