I totally get it. We need to do all that is within our power to lower the use of fossil fuels. I get it. The earth’s atmosphere is heating up and climate change is the existential crisis of our time. It’s also man-made, thus, it is up to us to fix it.
But I also think it’s absolutely crucial to do so at a sustainable pace and with full transparency. One of my big worries is that we move too quickly, learn that it was a mistake, and then watch as the public’s trust evaporates, ultimately leaving us further behind.
I bring this up because the Vermont Legislature is set to pass the so-called “Affordable Heat Act” without really providing Vermonters the necessary details we need to be supportive.
Most Vermonters - like in excess of 70 percent - use fossil fuels to heat their homes. According to the bill’s supporters the legislation will save us $6.4 billion by the year 2030. But officials from the Scott administration say the upfront cost could be about $1.2 billion, and most of that cost would be borne by us. I understand fully that something needs to be done to reduce our environmental footprint, but could someone [our legislators] do the math for us and let us know exactly how much this is going to cost, who is going to pay, and how long it will be before the advantage flips back to the taxpayers. I read that the governor has proposed adding a lot of money to the budget so that this math could be worked out, which seems like a reasonable idea. Good information is king.
I’m not opposed to the general direction of this bill. I want to make the environment cleaner and I want to be part of that. But too often I’ve seen good initiatives derailed because the information ended up being wrong and the public lost its trust in the process. That doesn’t need to happen. Legislators should be wary of the consequences that come with haste.
Jen Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.