To the voters of St. Albans Town
I am writing to ask for your support for the two incumbents for Selectboard, Brendan Deso and Jonathan Giroux. When I joined the board a year ago I did not know either of these young fellows. After a few meetings it became apparent to me that these guys are a real asset to our community. They both operate their own business, are tech savvy, fiscally conservative and are devoted family men. They have vision and are a credit to the younger generation. We would be well served to have them continue their great service to this town.
Jack Brigham
St. Albans Town Selectman
