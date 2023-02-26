I am writing to encourage all the St Albans Town voters to support David Bray for St Albans Town Select Board.
I have lived in St. Albans town for 43 years and have known David for many years. David is a very friendly and outgoing person. David has been a lifelong resident of St. Albans and St. Albans town. David’s working career involved him in founding several business operations in the St. Albans, Champlain New York and Plattsburgh areas as well as with across the Canadian border business. During his working years he also found time to volunteer and serve on projects including the Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and eventually becoming the Chairman of the Board. I feel David’s past work and volunteer experience would be a great asset now and bring a long-range vision towards the future of St. Albans Town for our residents and next generation.
David is a proud family man and is passionate about education, the skills and opportunities St. Albans area children will need as they become the next generation of St. Albans residents. An example of David’s commitment to this is his work in founding the Champlain Children’s Learning Center that continues to serve about 100 children. David also envisions engaging and working with local businesses like BETA Technologies to identify the trade skills that will be needed to provide future employment opportunities. As families struggle with education and day care costs and college education debt remains out of control this is a good example of David’s forward thinking.
David and his family have enjoyed boating and camping on Lake Champlain for many years. Quite often he is one of the first to venture out in the spring and one of the last to come off the lake in late fall. David is and would remain good steward and strong advocate for a clean and healthy lake and St. Albans Bay.
I believe David can bring a new energy and vision to the St Albans area with his business and volunteer experiences and tireless work ethic. David communicates well with people he meets. Considering recent town staff disharmony, the new town hall water issues, debates regarding selectboard transparency, excessive executive meetings, and projects not being communicated well to town residents in general. I feel a new and fresh approach on the selectboard that David could provide is warranted.
Pease remember to fill out and return your mail in ballet or vote in person on Town Meeting Day, March 7th. I hope David Bray will be your choice for the town selectboard.
Steve Begnoche
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.