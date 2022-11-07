This letter is from Mary Wright.
If it’s not broke let’s not try to fix it. We’re doing well, leave things alone and vote for Judge Vaughn Comeau.
For 28 years I proudly served as the Clerk and later Registrar of the Franklin Probate Court with Judges Webster, Cronin and Bruce. As such, I have viewed the present race for Probate Court with confusion and concern.
Knowing that neither Judge Bruce nor his staff can comment pursuant to the rules of conduct. I feel that someone with experience with the Probate Court needs to speak up and clarify the facts.
The position of Franklin Probate Judge requires an attorney with wide experience and skill in adoptions, guardianships, Wills, trusts and estates. That said, it is not now and never has been, nor need it be, a full time position.
Judges Webster, Cronin and Bruce never devoted full time to this judgeship. If the sitting Franklin Probate Judge is not available, then the Judge sitting in Grand Isle County or Chittenden County seamlessly handles all emergency situations in accordance with established judicial guidelines.
A full time judge is simply not needed or necessary in Franklin County. Vaughn Comeau has the experience, skills and demeanor to ably serve Franklin County as Probate Judge. I urge all my fellow citizens of whatever party to elect Vaughn Comeau as Probate Judge.
Mary Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.