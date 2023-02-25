In the coming days, Town Meeting Day ballots will arrive by mail to all registered voters in St. Albans Town. You’ll notice it’s a pretty quiet year for the Town as far as ballot articles go. We’ve been focused on trying to battle inflation and keeping the Town on track fiscally.
Every time I’ve asked for your vote to serve on the Selectboard, I’ve promised transparency. It’s important that we all understand that the proposed Fy24 budget represents a $900,000 increase from last fiscal year, and could increase our municipal property tax rate by roughly 9-10 cents per hundred, or $360-400 on a home assessed at $400,000. Inflation has hit the Town hard in every department, and that definitely is a big part of the increase, but there are other large contributing factors.
$200,000 of the increase is due to the Department of Public Works Equipment Reserve Fund allocation voters approved last Town Meeting. Another $200,000 is to fund our portion of getting the St. Albans Police Department ready to provide us service in July of 2024. Our new Agreement for Policing, Water, and Sewer Services can be found here https://stalbanstown.com/_T1_R93.php . It effectively ends our 100-year water and sewer dispute with the City, furthers our cooperation in public safety, and provides the Town with municipal water and sewer at reasonable terms. All huge breakthroughs.
We spent the majority of our budget meetings trying to find ways to keep this increase as low as possible. It could’ve been much higher. We held salary increases to 4% on average, but health insurance premiums have jumped. Our contract with the Sheriff’s Office calls for a $50,000+ increase for the next fiscal year as well. It’s just plain ugly and unavoidable. This proposed budget represents the Town’s needs to keep it on track and moving forward, not its wants.
I’ll be on your ballot as a candidate for 2 more years of service on the Selectboard. This would be my fourth term of 2 years. I served as Chair from 2019-2022, and have previously served on the Planning Commission. My wife and I live with our 1-year-old son just down the road from where I grew up on Lower Newton. I operate a small Franklin County business founded by my grandparents where I sell manufactured homes, permit and develop residential subdivisions, practice real estate, and run a growing self-storage facility. I’m also a proud alum of the St. Albans Museum Board of Trustees.
For the better part of the last year, I’d been open about my intentions to not run this go-round. I’ve changed my mind for a few reasons - the biggest being that the Town is currently in the process of hiring its next Town Manager. We’re conducting our first interviews next week, and will not have hired someone by Town Meeting Day. We need continuity on the Selectboard not only for the purpose of hiring the next Manager, but to also help them get established and succeed.
We have over $700,000 per year on average in net local option tax revenue even after we pay on our 10 year loan on the new Town Hall. We also have over $1.9mm in ARPA funds on-hand. The Stormwater Utility is starting to ramp up, we’ve made real progress with our parks and the Town Forest, and our agreement with the City is in place. The Town Hall and Department of Public Works facility projects are also done. The next Town Manager and our next few Selectboards are well-positioned to keep the Town moving forward. The table is definitely set, and our best days are ahead.
Brendan Deso, St. Albans Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.