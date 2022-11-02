This letter is from Courtney Seale, a resident of St. Albans.
Casey Toof and Joe Luneau, running for Franklin 8 and 3 respectively, want you to think they aren’t bogged down by special interests. Let’s take a look at their campaign finances. Toof’s campaign has received $1,000 each from Rail City Liners and Handy Toyota, both Handy businesses, for a total of $2,000 from his place of employment. RL Vallee (AKA Maplefields) and its owners, Denise and Rodolphe “Skip” Vallee, have each maxed out their donations, $1050 each, this cycle for a total of $3,150 for Team Toof. Bringing Toof’s total from the automobile and gas industries since his first filing on September 1st to $5,150.
Luneau also received maximum contributions from RL Vallee, Denise and Rodolphe “Skip” Vallee ($3,150). Add to that His maximum contributions from Rail City Liners, Handy Toyota, Novus Glass, and Williston Economy Motors, then Luneau has received $7,350 from the automobile and gas industries this election cycle.
Those contribution totals account for just under half of all donations Toof and Luneau have received to date since July. According to their mailers and social media posts, they are running "independent" and "people-powered" campaigns. These claims are blatantly false. I implore you to dig a little deeper before casting your votes in November (campaignfinance.vermont.gov). Research Toof and Luneau’s large donations. Why are they taking money from price-gouging gas companies? Why has Toof voted against ALL climate legislation including the Clean Heat Standard which would have been a market-based alternative to heavy regulation or taxes?
Luneau has promised to follow suit in his campaign, and why wouldn’t he? They are funded by the same people.
Luneau has gone so far as calling proposed rental registries and contractor registries “taxes” that would come out of the average person’s pocket. This is absolutely false. These would be protections from predatory landlords and contractors that are the cost of doing business, full stop. You know what Luneau hasn’t called a “tax” or for there to be a reform of here in Vermont? Car registrations and inspections. Vermont is one of 14 states that requires annual inspections; a burdensome, expensive fact of living in Vermont that truly comes out of hardworking people’s pockets and ends up in the coffers of car dealerships.
Where do Toof’s and Luneau’s allegiances lie? What does Skip Vallee know from his beachfront South Carolina home, paid for by us every time we fill up our Handy Toyota at Maplefields, about the struggles of the everyday Vermonter? Do you really want St. Albans Town and City to be represented by a car dealership or gas mogul in Montpelier? I don’t.
Courtney Seale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.