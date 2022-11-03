This letter is from Josh Aldrich, the Republican candidate for Franklin County Assistant Judge
Over the last several weeks while out campaigning, several questions have been brought to my attention. For example, what does an Assistant Judge do? How do they place the Assistant Judges? How long has the position been around?
Just as many people were shocked to know that it was a voted position. People have mentioned if I was not out campaigning like I am they would never have known the position existed.
I am pleased to know that I have opened eyes in Franklin County to something not very well known. Therefore, I feel a duty to clarify this position to all voters of Franklin County who hopefully after reading this may have a better understanding what an assistant judge does and help them vote for the right person to fill the position in the upcoming election.
Here is a little history on the position of an Assistant Judge. It was part of Vermont’s government during the mid to late 1700’s during the period of the Vermont Republic and was continued in the Vermont Constitution when Vermont was admitted to the union as the fourteenth state in 1791.
The idea of the Assistant Judge appears to have been borrowed from the colony of Pennsylvania and was also part of the judiciary in other states, including New Hampshire and Connecticut.
In Vermont, they were created in part because early Vermont residents were distrustful of lawyers, many of whom had received their training in England or had supported New York during the dispute between New York’s colonial government and Vermont’s original white settlers over control of Vermont’s first towns.
Though reorganization of the judiciary in other states eliminated the Assistant Judge position it has continued here in Vermont. Some attempted updates and changes to the Vermont court system have included the elimination or a reduced role for the assistant judges, but most of those efforts have been unsuccessful. To this day there still remain two Assistant Judges per county.
When can you vote for the Assistant Judge: While Family, District and Superior Court judges are appointed by the Governor, the assistant judges are elected. They run at-large (not specially for one of the two seats) and county-wide in November of even-numbered, non-presidential election years, and serve four-year terms. The terms begin on the following February 1. In the event of a vacancy, the governor is empowered to appoint a replacement.
When and where you may see a Assistant Judges sitting: With the judge in superior (civil cases and violations of traffic laws and municipal ordinances) and Family court. There is superior and Family Courts located in each of Vermont’s 14 counties at their “Shire town” or county seat.
There are normally two Assistant Judges on the bench, but the court may proceed with only one Assistant Judge or none.
In theory the Assistant Judges, who are generally not attorneys, have input only on matters of fact, with matters of the law left up to the presiding judge, but the vote of an Assistant Judge has the same weight as that of a judge, so two assistant judges can outvote the judge.
If there is only one Assistant Judge and the Assistant Judge and the judge disagree on a matter of fact, a mistrial is declared. Assistant Judges who undergo some training may also sit alone in small claims, uncontested divorces, traffic offenses, and violations of municipal ordinances.
The many duties of Assistant Judges: They have administrative duties in addition to court responsibilities. They appoint the County Clerk, Treasurer, manage the county courthouse, sheriff's office and other property, and prepare the county budget.
I am a lifelong resident of Franklin County and reside in the town of Sheldon. I am a proud father of 7 children. I’ve got over 20 years of community involvement in emergency services across franklin county as a Firefighter/EMT.
I‘ve been a small business owner for a decade. I was honored to be appointed by the Governor of Vermont to serve on the Drug and Alcohol Council. In 2018 I was elected Vermont State Representative for Franklin 5 including the towns of Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, and Richford.
I am a nationally licensed and Vermont licensed EMT and have served on rescue for 20 years throughout Franklin County. In 2008 I served as Vice Chairman for District 1 EMS board for Franklin County. In 2015-2018 our family was blessed with being part of Vermont’s Foster program welcoming a 3-year-old little boy into our heartfelt home. In 2018 he was reunited back to his original family.
If elected as one of your next Assistant Judges, I will render decisions always based on Fair and Impartial judgement. I will provide a redesigned perspective for our community members, judicial system, and budgets. I will serve each of you with heart and achievement.
This is the year to vote for Assistant Judge positions. Each of Vermont’s 14 counties will vote in two assistant judges on November 8th. As I end this article, I sure hope you learned a little about what the Assistant Judges’ duties are and how the position came about. I would appreciate your support in the upcoming election, your vote would help restore equality for the people of Franklin County and always be sure that families are being put first.
Josh Aldrich
Sheldon
Candidate for Franklin County Assistant Judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.