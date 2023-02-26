Good Day St. Albans Town,
My name is Pam (Booth) Mosher. I am writing to encourage all the St Albans Town voters to support David Bray for St Albans Town Select Board.
In full disclosure, David is my 1st cousin. We grew up next to each other on Driscoll Drive in St Albans. I watched David develop through grade and high school. I was impressed with his early work ethic. He mowed neighborhood lawns, shoveled driveways in the winter, delivered the St Albans Messenger and always put time in at his parents IGA grocery store on South Main St.
David has been fiercely dedicated to his family. He showed his tender side and his commitment to education for all as he fought for handicapped access at the city and town schools. His statement to the school boards was to educate all our children or pay them welfare for the remainder of their lives. Along with town support that David and his wife Liza organized, their daughter Ashley Bray and many other local students did and are getting their education. Despite her handicap, Ashley is a taxpayer serving as an Instructional Assistant at MVU.
I’ve watched David being free with his time to help others. He is honest, entrepreneurial, and creative in finding new solutions to challenging situations.
I believe David can bring a new vision to the St Albans area with his extensive business and volunteer experiences. I know that David’s knowledge of this community along with his strong work ethic, his ability to build productive consensus groups and his follow through with these activities will make him a positive new face for the Town of St. Albans.
Please remember to fill out and return your mail in ballet or vote in person on Town Meeting Day, March 7th. I hope David Bray will be your first choice.
Pam (Booth) Moshe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.