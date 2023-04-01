As the grandparents of two young students at St. Albans town school, we try to keep abreast of what is happening to the future of education in St. Albans. As such, we are more than dismayed to learn of the proposed cut to the Language department at BFA. It is our understanding that Latin is the only program being cut at one of the best high schools in Vermont.
BFA boasts a fabulous technical center with dedicated staff and teachers as does the high school. Latin teachers everywhere spend their career promoting the many important aspects of the Latin language and the massive influence that ancient cultures have on the modern world. They instruct their students in four of more levels of Latin [often preparing for more different levels of instruction or lessons than most teachers.] It is worth noting that for the past four years, many students at BFA have also had the unique opportunity to participate in two engaging courses, Greek and Roman Civilizations, and Gods, Heroes & Monsters: A Myth Experience offered by the current Latin teacher. Both of these courses have further enhanced the great contributions ancient civilizations have provided the modern word and have enjoyed steady enrollment.
The past difficult years may have had a negative effect on enrollment in Latin as students decide to stick with more basic courses as they worry about the pandemic and the effect it has had on their lives and prospects. BFA has a tradition of offering Latin to students for the past 90 years and more. Why stop now? The benefits of studying languages are legend. Students of the classics explore the cultures, history and governments of the past as well as the lifestyles of the ancients; all of which influence us greatly today. The English language that we speak and write is heavily influenced by Latin. Our grammatical structure is based largely on the Latin language and our vocabulary is hugely related to Latin vocabulary. Our students constantly tell us that Latin studies help them immensely on SAT and ACT testing and enable them to write better in English. Much of what students in the medical field study is heavily influenced by the Latin Language and puts Latin scholars at an advantage. Take a few moments to enjoy the testimonials shared in the BFA school newspaper by present and former students of the Latin program at BFA.
Is there no room to continue this program part-time at BFA? In an era when schools must enhance their ability to support our students’ mental health and wellbeing, how does removing a valuable language offering meet this goal?
Please reconsider this decision and continue to support the language department at BFA by allowing current students to continue their study of Latin and offer it to other future students including my granddaughters. Please maintain a valuable asset to your outstanding high school.
Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to hearing that this decision has been given much more consideration.
Sandra A. McLure
Norman W. McLure
Cambridge
