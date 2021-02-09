Hello neighbors! I am running for St. Albans City Council once again, and hope you’ll support me so that I can continue helping us move our community forward. I have represented Ward 5 for two terms and I’m proud of work we’ve done in the City to revitalize our downtown and also bring that sense of vigor to the neighborhoods with new sidewalks, rebuilding of blighted properties, and the addition of better affordable housing as part of the Congress and Main project.
But there is a lot of work left to be done. In the next three years, I look forward to continuing work on things like:
Continuing our work on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to make sure that St. Albans City is a community where everyone feels safe and welcome.
Continuing the work started on addressing issues within our Police Department
Strengthen our relationship with the Town of St. Albans
Building a new community pool at Hard’Ack and other recreation opportunities
Water infrastructure improvements
Stormwater and wastewater treatment upgrades
Continuing the downtown streetscape project
Serving the community is important to me. It’s part of the work I do at Northwestern Medical Center, it’s part of my volunteer efforts with Watershed Mentoring and Operation Happiness, it’s truly an important part of who I am. Please consider voting for me on Town Meeting Day this March so that I can continue that service.
Thank you,
Kate Laddison,
City Councilor,
Ward 5
