On Thursday, legislators returned to Zoom for a fiscal briefing from the state economist and budget experts from the Joint Fiscal Office. Earlier this week, the Department of Taxes sent out the annual letter describing a projected increase in property tax rates for next year. The 9% projected increase in property tax rates has, understandably, sparked a minor panic and hyperbolic headlines. As the letter says, this increase only happens absent any intervention by the legislature. All Vermonters should rest assured there will be policy intervention to prevent this kind of increase in the rates.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created enormous uncertainty for Vermonters, changing our spending habits, business investments, school schedules and more. Back in August, the state reforecast revenue projections for the current fiscal year and the Dec. 1 Tax letter is based on that reforecast. Fortunately, state tax revenues are currently running 10% ahead of that August reforecast. The legislature prudently kept over $228 million in our General fund reserves and over $30 million in our Education fund reserves, both of which will surely be helpful in riding out the pandemic’s economic fallout and guarding against uncertainty.
An estimated $4.8 billion has been allocated to Vermont in 2020 through various federal pandemic programs. These include Paycheck Protection Program Loans to businesses, Unemployment Assistance, FEMA funding, and $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. It remains to be seen what economic impact these funds will have. Over one-third of the money, more than $1 billion (with a “b”) has yet to show up in the economic data or revenue receipts.
One excellent example of how these funds are still being spent is the work being done at emergency shelters and housing facilities across the state. These CRF funds are being used to build new units and make existing units safer for families. These millions of dollars are going to contractors who will then pay taxes, and their employees will go out and spend money in our communities. We have yet to know what impact these investments will have on state revenues as these projects close out in the coming weeks.
Historically, the Dec. 1 Tax letter is a starting point for a conversation between the administration and the legislature and is not a good predictor of the final tax rates for the coming year. When we return to the Statehouse (virtually and/or in person) in January, we’ll be working to make sure our response to these challenges helps Vermonters recover in a just and equitable way. We have lots of work to do and much more information to learn before we set property tax rates for FY22.
I know many working families are struggling, especially those with jobs in hard hit industries like tourism and hospitality. Working together we’ll maximize the use of state resources and any additional federal stimulus funds to help Vermonters weather the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact. Our robust state reserve funds, some optimistic economic news, and the promise of additional stimulus support (not to mention two vaccines soon to be available) tell me that we should take a deep breath before engaging in a collective panic about the Dec. 1 Tax letter.
Until the pandemic is a part of history, the best way we can help each other is to follow public health guidance, like masking up and staying socially distant. If we do, we’ll be able to keep our students in school safely and keep many of our businesses going through this difficult time. Working together we can avoid the worst projections about the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic. That power is in all of our hands.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, St. Albans
