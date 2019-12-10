On Wednesday, I attended the annual Legislative Fiscal Briefing as we prepare for the start of the session on January 7th. The big takeaway for me was that Vermont’s economy is doing well, but that our dependence on federal dollars means that we are vulnerable in key areas like healthcare and highways.
First the good news. General fund revenues in FY20 to date are 1.3% over the target. Since I’m on the House Transportation Committee I’m always looking at the T-Fund revenues, and they are .1% above target, even as increasing vehicle fuel efficiency means the purchasing power of the gas tax is diminishing. Vermonters are traveling and shipping more to make up the difference, for now.
We are in the longest, and slowest, expansion of the U.S. economy ever. That growth has mostly gone to the wealthiest among us, and wage growth has been anemic nationally and here in Vermont. It’s hard to get too excited about the growing economy when so many Vermonters are struggling with the cost of meeting basic needs like housing. We have record low unemployment, but the quality of new jobs created in wages and benefits is not as high as the manufacturing jobs that have been shipped overseas or replaced by automation.
During this period of expansion, the State of Vermont has been prudent to put $226M into reserves, socking money away for the next economic downturn. We’ve also been investing in getting back on track with our employee pension and retirement obligations. We’ve been able to make investments this past year in important areas like water quality, childcare, and drug treatment. All the while the annual growth in the state budget since 2015 averages a reasonable 2.43%.
The truly bad news is that Vermont depends heavily on the federal government, and the federal budget is drowning in red ink. The state’s economist, Tom Kavet, showed that since the Great Depression, counter-cyclical spending has made recessions less frequent and less painful. We may be in a period of economic growth, but the federal budget has “massive” deficit spending. The Trump tax cuts went almost entirely to the wealthy and (big shocker) did not spur higher wages or a complementary increase in economic growth.
That means that the federal government slashed revenues while increasing spending. This isn’t sustainable and Vermont could be hit hard if cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, or Transportation funding are used in future years to reduce the federal deficit. The Trade War tariffs, especially on commodities like steel, have done little to grow U.S. jobs in those industries, and have hurt American industries and consumers with increased costs downstream.
I’ll continue to support policies that lower our long-term risk, like strong reserves and living up to our retirement obligations. I also want us to make sure we have the regulatory environment and the right investments in education, healthcare and energy that will cut costs, increase wages, and deliver a better quality of life for Vermonters.
What the fiscal briefing tells me is that we need to make real, strategic investments now to lower the cost of basics like housing and energy for Vermont’s aging population. We need to attract working-age families to our state with real value, not just gimmicky incentives. I’m looking forward to heading back to the Statehouse in January, with cautious optimism that we have the strength and resources to continue to make Vermont a great place to live and work.
Rep. Mike McCarthy, Saint Albans