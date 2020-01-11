The Franklin County Legislative Delegation will be holding the first Legislative Breakfast on Monday January 13th from 8-9:30 am. It will be held in a new place in Swanton this year at the Mississquoi National Wildlife Refuge located at 29 Tabor Road in West Swanton. The public is invited and the Swanton Chamber of Commerce will be providing refreshments. We will also be holding Legislative Breakfasts during the session in St. Albans City, Enosburg and Fairfax. We will include details on these breakfasts later in the session. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Mississquoi National Wildlife Refuge on Monday morning.
Thank you,
Rep. Lynn Dickinson
St. Albans Town