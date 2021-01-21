The members of the Franklin County Legislative Delegation is planning a series of Virtual Legislative Breakfasts during the session this winter. Our first meeting will be Monday, January 25th, 7:30am to 9:00am on zoom. The public is invited to attend to learn what is happening in the Legislature this year and to bring up questions or concerns for the Legislators.
The zoom information is available below.
Rep. Lynn Dickinson
St. Albans Town
Topic: Franklin County Legislative Breakfast Time: Jan 25, 2021 07:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87424223686?pwd=N0hrb1FJdlBjWWJrS0JXS2wycm1uUT09 Meeting ID: 874 2422 3686 Passcode: 362230
