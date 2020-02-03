So what that two former Vermont Democratic governors don’t endorse Bernie Sanders, although I was a bit surprised by Shumlin’s lack of support because Bernie stumped for him during his gubernatorial campaign. Shumlin even told Politico that Bernie “lacks loyalty to the Democratic party.” Actually, Bernie has fought for 40 years for working people, the environment, getting money out of politics, ALL democratic platform issues. In fact, he has led the way while many Democrats were satisfied with the status quo. A specific example of inaction: the national minimum wage is still a ridiculous $7.25/hour.
What’s most important, in my view, is that the people of Vermont and across the nation highly support Bernie because he is a progressive-minded independent. Bernie is atop many national primary polls because his message is resonating. I am so glad that ordinary people finally understand this and are supporting Bernie to be our next president. If you don’t know what Bernie stands for, go towww.Bernie Sanders.com. Educate yourself. You’ll be glad that you did
Cindy Weed
Enosburg