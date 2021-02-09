Kudos to city for answering all my pool questions
I would like to publicly thank Mr. Cloud, the City Manager and the City Council for answering my questions regarding the Swimming Pool Complex issue.
The answers were well done and convincing.
Peter DesLauriers, St. Albans
Branon family backs new pool at Hard’ack
To our fellow St. Albans residents:
Concerning the proposed swimming pool project to be located at Hard’ack, we wanted to share our thoughts and opinions with you (once more).
As most of you already know, we own and operate Branon’s Pools in St. Albans City. We have been proud mem
Branon Continued from page
bers of the community for over 30 years. While most people would expect us to list reasons why this project should not pass, we’d like to focus on what would happen if it did. Our main focus is NMC as they have been loyal tenants in our facility since we opened our doors in February of 1998.
We fully support growth, change and even healthy competition. We are glad to see another opportunity for the younger generation to have options for healthy activities. This is so important in today’s environment. Our pool will remain open to this community, regardless and we are more than happy/willing to help consult and advise in any capacity that we can to help the engineers who are building this pool.
Our family will vote YES on March 2nd.
Respectfully,
The Branon Family
Safe homes big factor in mental health for county
Dear Constituents –
On the House floor, bill introductions continue at a steady pace for a total of 204 thus far. A few bills have been voted out, but by far the most action this week on the floor belonged to H.R.7, a Resolution dealing with the Governor’s Executive Order 01-21, which was meant to re-organize the Department of Public Safety and was issued on Jan 14. Floor debate centered on the speed with which this Resolution was drafted in response to the Executive Order (action wasn’t required until April 14) and a concerning lack of due process by the Committee in not calling in certain witnesses to testify. The will of the Committee was upheld, and those of us who voted against their response will wait to see if they make good on their intention to address these issues through the Legislative process.
In the House General Committee, we continue to pour over the language in H.81, an act relating to making various changes to the process for statewide collective bargaining for public school employee health benefits. More markup will be on next week’s agenda. On other subjects, we heard from Washington County Mental Health and Housing First advocates, as well as a Pediatrician from Boston Medical Center and Vermont Legal Aid on the concepts of “Housing as Health” and “Housing as a Vaccine”, stressing the importance of a safe home as a preventative for many chronic health conditions. We also heard from the Economic Services Division of the Department of Children and Families and the Director of Public Safety in Barre City on the challenges of housing large numbers of formerly homeless individuals and families in motels during this pandemic. In addition, we received an introduction to the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, Major General Greg Knight, whose organization we work with very closely in our Committee.
Special Caucus meetings that I attended this week were all very interesting and informative: The Older Vermonters Caucus had Health Commissioner Dr Levine in to discuss vaccine rollout in Vermont; The Rural Economic Development Working Group discussed the Better Places Grant and Working Lands Enterprise Funds Grant Programs; The Tourism Caucus heard presentations from the Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing and the Commissioner of Taxes on a tourism marketing proposal that is in House Commerce and Economic Development Committee; and The Women’s Caucus invited me in to present them with the press release announcing that the Vermont National Guard Cavalry is the first such unit in the United States, and in history, to be eligible to recruit women in combat roles. I would also like to give a shout out to the amazing folks at the Vermont Mentoring Program/Watershed Mentoring who hosted a meeting for Legislators to better understand the important work they are doing supporting youth ages 5-18 in our communities. If you have ever had a desire to make a difference in the life of a child, please consider volunteering for this organization – they currently have around 20 unplaced youth, and they will be looking to partner them with adults in the community once the restrictions of the pandemic have eased.
As always, it is an honor and a privilege to serve you. Please contact me at LHango@leg.state.vt.us or www.hangoforhouse.com with questions or comments.
Stay well,
Rep Lisa A Hango,
Franklin-5
One time money, one time projects
Vermont unexpectedly ended up with much more money for FY22 than expected. How did this happen?
The extra money being proposed for use in the FY22 budget comes from two places:
- Tax revenue was generated by spending. A lot of families made online purchases of goods and food while limiting their trips out to the store. In addition, many paid Sales/Use tax or Meals tax or Purchase /Use tax while spending the money sent from the federal government to prop up the economy during the pandemic. For the most part, lower income folks spent their checks and upper income folks put it in the bank.
- A lot of additional federal money was sent directly to the state to cover public expenses for the pandemic. This is money sent to state governments, not to individuals. Literally millions of dollars were poured into Vermont’s economy.
This money comes largely from deficit spending by the federal government and will be rolled into the national debt.
No one could have predicted the pandemic or the economic fallout that came from it. When the economy started to show serious damage, there were no good choices on how to handle it. The federal government decided to send money to each state to prop up the economy. From what I can see, our Governor’s careful leadership has caused this money to be used as prudently as possible. One time money, one time projects. More info coming.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
I am writing today to express my strong support for two candidates running for open seats on the Maple Run Unified School District: Jennifer Williamson for the Town seat, and Reier Erickson for the City seat.”The MRUSD is where inquiring minds, compassionate hearts, creative expression, healthy lives and service to the community develop so all can learn, achieve and succeed.” This is the mission statement for our district. Five years ago, as a newly elected board member, I was on the committee that helped write those words.I believe in this statement, and I like to think that it still resonates with everyone in our district. Sadly, I have come to the realization that for some within our community these words have not rung as fully as for others. And while I truly feel all current candidates running for the board have our children’s best interest at heart, I believe that both Jennifer and Reier would offer a fresh perspective on issues and give voice to those not always represented at the table. They would both be exceptional additions to the board.Also, while Jennifer and Reier are running for open seats, I would like to express my strong support for two existing board members running for additional terms; Nilda Gonnella-French and Susan Casavant Magnon. Both are caring, compassionate and hard-working board members who represent our communities with distinction.
Steve LaRosa
Hello neighbors! I am running for St. Albans City Council once again, and hope you’ll support me so that I can continue helping us move our community forward. I have represented Ward 5 for two terms and I’m proud of work we’ve done in the City to revitalize our downtown and also bring that sense of vigor to the neighborhoods with new sidewalks, rebuilding of blighted properties, and the addition of better affordable housing as part of the Congress and Main project.
But there is a lot of work left to be done. In the next three years, I look forward to continuing work on things like:
Continuing our work on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to make sure that St. Albans City is a community where everyone feels safe and welcome.
Continuing the work started on addressing issues within our Police Department
Strengthen our relationship with the Town of St. Albans
Building a new community pool at Hard’Ack and other recreation opportunities
Water infrastructure improvements
Stormwater and wastewater treatment upgrades
Continuing the downtown streetscape project
Serving the community is important to me. It’s part of the work I do at Northwestern Medical Center, it’s part of my volunteer efforts with Watershed Mentoring and Operation Happiness, it’s truly an important part of who I am. Please consider voting for me on Town Meeting Day this March so that I can continue that service.
Thank you,
Kate Laddison,
City Councilor,
Ward 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.