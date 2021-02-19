How fortunate am I to work in Franklin County? I grew up here in Franklin County where my dad was the milkman, 28 years, delivering milk door to door for H.P. Hood & Sons. Throughout his entire working career with Hoods my dad would come home, let us know of all the people he saw and spoke with throughout his day. He loved his job and more importantly, he enjoyed connecting with the people he served. My dad’s life wasn’t about money, it was about how people would remember him, especially kids. I guess you can’t father 9 kids and not enjoy being around kids.
My first jobs as a kid was delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, help selling vegetables, snow shoveling etc. Just like most kids in my neighborhood that came from large families, we had to do our part in earning some of own spending money. Money wasn’t as plentiful nor was it as important as it seems today. I thank my parents for teaching me to build relationships with people which starts with respecting all others.
I’m proud to have a little bit of my father in me. That is, I always fought hard for the underdog and I would always go out of my way to help a kid in need. True SROs have that at the core of who they are. While there is no such thing as the “perfect” policy or perfect program; there is the SRO program, that if done correctly, is about as perfect a program as there is in law enforcement today.
I know that as with any program there needs to be evaluation of the program. After hearing some of the issues that a few community members have registered, issues could be addressed by sitting down with the SRO, school counselors and parents where suggestions on ways to overcome valid issues can be addressed. One issue that I personally noted was that some students were afraid of the SRO. I personally was not aware of any such issue. If that existed, I would have looked for ways to make the individual feel less afraid by maybe greeting them upon arriving in the morning or have lunch with them or maybe softly approached them in the hallways and engage in conversation or simply stand there and smile to put him/her at ease. Most parents made me aware of any issues with their child. Most of my day was spent forging relationships with the students. Relationship building is the foundation block to a successful SRO program. Perhaps that’s why I’ve said many, many times, being an SRO was the best job I had in policing. It was so rewarding teaching, coaching, influencing positive behaviors.
We are fortunate to live here in Franklin County. Where else can you personally go visit the Sheriff, the St Albans City Police Chief, The Swanton Police Chief or even the Mayor of St Albans. We are all well known and VERY approachable. I am a proud member of the Franklin County community and for all it has accomplished throughout my lifetime. I appreciate the county's forefathers who came before me and laid the foundation for the rest of us to follow. I will continue to work for all those who need my help, young and old to help Franklin County grow and prosper. The SRO program helps build strong ties with our youth and community. Let's support those who support the SRO program.
We have two strong candidates running for the Maple Run School Board. Please consider voting for St Albans Town resident, Katie Messier and St Albans City resident, Peter DesLauriers.
Roger Langevin
Franklin County Sheriff
