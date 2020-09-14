I got a smile out of Peter DesLauriers’ letter the other day when he said his father would be turning in his grave if he knew Peter was supporting local Republicans in the upcoming election. When I ran for office some years ago, Larry Handy put his finger in my face and said, “Your father would be rolling in his grave if he knew you were running as a Republican.” Timidly I pointed out to Mr. Handy that the Democrats of today are nothing like the ones who elected John Kennedy and Phil Hoff. In those days, Democrats believed in the saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Today’s Democrats think just the opposite, “what more can the state do for you, forget about your own responsibilities.” To my surprise and totally unsolicited, Mr. Handy reached for his wallet and gave me fifty dollars for my campaign. It was his way of saying, “You are absolutely right.”
Peter also mentioned the super-majority the Democrats enjoy in Montpelier and the fact they can override the governor’s veto on any bill they pass. Just this week the Democrats and Progressives passed a bill which allows private citizens to sue the state if it doesn’t meet certain goals for the reduction of pollution. Governor Scott’s veto will be a waste of ink. Talk about ludicrous government. Yes, certainly the environment needs to be improved, but this latest bill provides no solutions, no methods, and no resources. All it does is further threaten the taxpayers of this state, people who are already tapped out.
And who among our local elected officials supported this ridiculous bill? Mike McCarthy, a Progressive in Democrat’s clothing, not only supported the bill, he’s a co-sponsor. Not only will he vote to override the governor’s veto, watch for McCarthy to support various forms of carbon tax which are the next things the super-majority will be forcing upon Vermonters. He may say he won’t vote for carbon taxes, but when he gets to Montpelier, he tows the Democrats party line – proving two things: One, he’s not in Montpelier to support the hard-working people of St. Albans, he is there to support the Democratic Party; and two, he’ll tell you what you want to hear, but vote his own way. His co-sponsorship of the above-mentioned bill is proof.
So I join Peter DesLauriers in encouraging St. Albans voters to support sane government by voting for local Vermont Republicans this November, people like Dickinson, Toof, Cheeseman, Parent, and Brock. Our fathers and Larry Handy would agree, without the rolling!
Steve Trahan
St. Albans