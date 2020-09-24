As a citizen of St. Albans and as a member of the St. Albans City Council, I would like to speak out against recent instances where a white nationalist hate group put stickers up around our City.
Such hate has no place in our community, and I condemn this group and their perspective. I join St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith and St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso in speaking out against such groups. I join the local citizens who have stood up to denounce these acts, and thank those brave folks for their courage.
I ask that you join me in condemning any white supremacist agenda by writing your own letter to the editor. It is important that we speak out and speak up, and let this group know where St. Albans stands: This kind of hateful thinking is not welcome in our community.
If you see garishly patriotic stickers around our City, report them to the St. Albans City Police. You can then take the stickers down, or ask that the City’s Public Work Department help clean up the mess.
I was relieved to hear the update during a recent City Council meeting about the FBI’s thoughts on the level of action and activism of this group in our community, but I remain horrified that this level of hate and intolerance is here at all. It is tempting to think that there is no problem here, but that complacency and silence gives groups like this fertile fields in which to grow. A letter may seem like a small measure, but after giving it much thought, I am convinced that we all must do what we can - in small or large measures.
I love this community, and I hope that you do, too. As Martin Luther King, Jr, said, “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.” Let’s do that together.
Kate Laddison
St. Albans