I am a practicing Christian who is very active in my church. As the November election closes in, my frustration with fellow believers is growing. A friend of mine asked me, “You’re a Christian. Why don’t you support President Trump?” My answer was simple, “Because I’ve read the Bible.” Being a Christian is more than your stance on abortion. I’ll say it again, being a Christian is more than your stance on abortion. With the retiring of one judge and the passing of another, it seems that Christians are finally going to get what we want- a Conservative super majority on the Supreme Court and a shot at overturning Roe v. Wade. To do this, an overwhelming majority of Christians supported an administration with which every word, action, and policy is opposite of what Jesus taught and the Bible teaches. As a Christian, I believe that every person was “knit together in [their] mother’s womb” and “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalms 139:13,14). Everyone who walks this earth possesses the image of God (Genesis 1:26). Because of that, I believe pro-life means ALL life. Whether in the womb or at the border, ALL life has dignity. Jesus would be appalled at our treatment of immigrants and refugees at the border. “You are to love those who are immigrants, for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt,” (Deuteronomy 10:19) and “The immigrant must be treated as your native-born. Love them as you love yourself. I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 19:34). “…the immigrant, fatherless and widows may come and eat and be satisfied so that the Lord your God may bless you in all your work.” (Deuteronomy 14:29) It baffles me how Christians will furiously defend the unborn because they are individually and wonderful created by God yet do not stand up against climate change to defend our warming planet which is also God’s amazingly beautiful and wonderful creation (Genesis 1:1). “It is I who created the earth and man upon it,” God said in Isaiah 45:12 and, “the God who created heaven and earth and everything in it,” (Psalm 136:5). In fact, many Psalms are David praising God for how beautiful He created the Earth. Defending God’s creation means defending ALL of God’s creations. I haven’t read where Jesus calls people “losers”, “idiots”, “morons” and other names because they disagreed with him. President Trump makes a habit of verbally (and through Twitter) degrading people. People say he is just telling it like it is, but Jesus said in Luke 6:45- “A good man speaks good things out of the goodness in his heart and an evil man speaks evil things out of the evil in his heart. What a man’s heart is filled with is what he speaks.” The book of Proverbs consistently talks about justice and equity and that the government who is just and takes care of the poor will be blessed by God (Proverbs 19:17 and 29:14).
Aaron Bachelder
St. Albans