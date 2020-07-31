The 2020 legislative session in Montpelier feels like a marathon. It went from January to March, then April to June and resumes in August into September. We dealt with the Coronavirus Relief Fund for small businesses, farmers, restaurants, lodging establishment, health care facilities and many others who had to close for the virus or deal with its impact this year. The $400 million dollars sent to Vermont has mostly been distributed. We did a First Quarter budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year from July to October and we return for the rest of the 2021 budget when we know the revenues of the State after July 15, 2020.
It is difficult to predict how the residents and the state economy will fare as we look forward to restarting school, paying our bills and resuming our not so normal lives. We are very fortunate that Vermont has been spared the worst of the virus and we need to remain vigilant to keep our communities safe.
I am announcing my re-election campaign to continue to represent St. Albans Town in the Vermont House of Representatives. I have had the privilege and honor to serve St. Albans Town for the past twelve years and I have worked hard to listen and represent the interests of our community. I bring experience and knowledge gained in those years in the Legislature, and I would like to continue this service with the approval of the voters of St. Albans Town.
I look forward to listening to you. If you have any questions or issues you would like to discuss please contact me at 802-524-3404 or at edickinson@leg.state.vt.us.
I look forward to hearing from you,
Rep. Eileen “Lynn” Dickinson
St. Albans Town
Franklin 3-2