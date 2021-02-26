On Feb. 11th the Vermont House of Representatives introduced

H248, a bill declaring that an unborn baby, beginning at 24 weeks

gestation, is a legal person.

    Due to the miracles of modern medicine, babies have survived at

even earlier than 24 weeks.  At the end of 2019 and the beginning of

2020 triplets at 22 weeks gestation were born at UVMMC to the McShane

family.   Cian, born 12/28/19, weighed 1.08 lb..  Declan, born 1/2/20

weighed 1.47 lb. and Rowan, born 1/2/20 weighed 1.08 lb..  These three

babies were discharged from UVMMC on July 15th, 2020 after reaching

normal milestones in growth and development.

    Vermont is one of only 12 states that rejects fetal personhood

for reasons of homicide, fetacide or being a victim of crime.  A few

years ago, Bennington, Vt. twins, Kaleb and Harley Blair, at 24 weeks

gestation, were killed in a car accident.  Their mom, Patricia Blair,

is still seeking damages.

   Vermont law places no restrictions on abortion at any age of

gestation.  Preemies cared for in the NICU are no different

biologically than those of the same age who are aborted.  One infant

is cared for and another condemned to death based solely on the fact

that the 1st is wanted and the 2nd is not.  It is a tragic indictment

of our society that we base the value of a person on whether or not

they are wanted.

   The elderly and ill do not fare better in Vermont.  In early Feb.,

Bill S74 was introduced in the Vermont Senate to remove some of the

safeguards on abuse of Act 39,  (Vermont's aid-in-dying law) which is

already an abusive law.

   How have we become so shallow and callous?  Sure it is work to

care for a vulnerable person.  But sacrificing for someone else gives

life meaning and purpose.  We need to be loving examples to our young

people many of whom have given up on life.  Inspiring them to treat

all life as sacred will give them hope that we believe that their

lives have meaning and value.  When some lives are dispensable we are

all diminished.  When we treat all lives as sacred we will flourish as

a society again.

Sincerely,

Anna Gagne   

St. Albans Town

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you