On Feb. 11th the Vermont House of Representatives introduced
H248, a bill declaring that an unborn baby, beginning at 24 weeks
gestation, is a legal person.
Due to the miracles of modern medicine, babies have survived at
even earlier than 24 weeks. At the end of 2019 and the beginning of
2020 triplets at 22 weeks gestation were born at UVMMC to the McShane
family. Cian, born 12/28/19, weighed 1.08 lb.. Declan, born 1/2/20
weighed 1.47 lb. and Rowan, born 1/2/20 weighed 1.08 lb.. These three
babies were discharged from UVMMC on July 15th, 2020 after reaching
normal milestones in growth and development.
Vermont is one of only 12 states that rejects fetal personhood
for reasons of homicide, fetacide or being a victim of crime. A few
years ago, Bennington, Vt. twins, Kaleb and Harley Blair, at 24 weeks
gestation, were killed in a car accident. Their mom, Patricia Blair,
is still seeking damages.
Vermont law places no restrictions on abortion at any age of
gestation. Preemies cared for in the NICU are no different
biologically than those of the same age who are aborted. One infant
is cared for and another condemned to death based solely on the fact
that the 1st is wanted and the 2nd is not. It is a tragic indictment
of our society that we base the value of a person on whether or not
they are wanted.
The elderly and ill do not fare better in Vermont. In early Feb.,
Bill S74 was introduced in the Vermont Senate to remove some of the
safeguards on abuse of Act 39, (Vermont's aid-in-dying law) which is
already an abusive law.
How have we become so shallow and callous? Sure it is work to
care for a vulnerable person. But sacrificing for someone else gives
life meaning and purpose. We need to be loving examples to our young
people many of whom have given up on life. Inspiring them to treat
all life as sacred will give them hope that we believe that their
lives have meaning and value. When some lives are dispensable we are
all diminished. When we treat all lives as sacred we will flourish as
a society again.
Sincerely,
Anna Gagne
St. Albans Town
