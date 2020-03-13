The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can help low income Vermonters with children make ends meet. The EITC is designed to encourage and reward work while reducing poverty, providing financial security for working families. And it provides economic stimulus for the state. The EITC Tax Credit is available on both the federal and state tax returns and helps working families in Vermont with a credit up to $6,557. Low Income Vermonters should file for this credit even if they do not usually file a tax return.
A family with dependent children who receives the Vermont EITC is eligible for food benefits through the state’s 3SquaresVT. So, income and resources don’t count, if they qualify for the EITC then they qualify for the 3SquaresVT food assistance. Lots of these eligible folks are unaware of EITC and its link to 3SquaresVT. The average monthly 3SquaresVT benefit is over $300 for a working family with children.
Children whose family receives a 3SquaresVT benefit amount qualify for free school meals.
Vermonters making under $55,952 should see if they qualify for EITC. In 2019, 39,000 Vermonters received EITC bringing over $77 million federal dollars into the state at an average credit of $1,979 per household. This program really works to raise families out of poverty.
To find out more about the qualifications for the EITC, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 or visit the online tool EITC Assistant. For help preparing income taxes for free, dial 2-1-1 to make an appointment in your community with a certified volunteer. For information about 3SquaresVT and school meals and to find out how much you help could get, visit vermontfoodhelp.com or dial 2-1-1.
