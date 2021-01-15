I join many other Vermonters in congratulating and thanking Gov Scott and the Vermont Legislature for condemning and demanding the removal of President Trump for his disgraceful role in inciting the January 6th desecration of America’s Capitol. Lacking the courage to hold accountable and penalize any President whose speech or actions reek of sedition, suggests that we do not care about - nor do we deserve – this amazing, yet tenuous democracy we have inherited and are charged with preserving.
I was disappointed that not everyone in the Franklin County delegation signed (J.H.R.1). However I am especially proud of our Representative Felicia Leffler who did join the majority of Vermont Legislators in signing the Joint Resolution of Condemnation. Yes, Vermont!
Now, of course, the $64 trillion question is; what's next after Trump? How do we break down our individual closed information silos, listen to each other, be compassionate with each other and come together to build a society, economy, legal system and a government that works for all? This is our moment - and - we can do this.
A quote from M. Gandhi. “When I despair, I remember that all through history, the ways of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fail.”
Lew Rose,
Enosburg
