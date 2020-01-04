The Jews gave us so many good things. Why are they so hated? For 4000 years Jews have inscribed the First 5 books of the Bible over and over, word for word, letter for letter, and learning the meaning of these words, passing them on to the next generation. There are many rules and laws about the scribe and the words, the materials used, etc. We learned early to read and write, to serve the leaders of countries and empires because we could read and write. We became educated in many ways, becoming doctors, engineers, craftsmen and women, and scholars.
Always welcome in any civilization, until they feared we were a threat to them, which we would not be if they would learn reading and writing. But the leaders were afraid of their own people knowing more than they themselves, and they became afraid of the Jews, too. Then were were persecuted, humiliated, jailed, tortured, and killed. A Wandering Jew is more than a beautiful plant, it is a way of life for four millenia for people who were feared because of their education and service. I'm not saying we have always been angelic, but we were the victims more than oppressor. This is how the world has thanked us for our keeping the Word of G-d, passing it on, educating ourselves because we were chosen to be the guardian of the commandments, the history, the monotheism of Judiaism, Islam and Christianity. Where did monotheism come from? Read the first five books of scripture and find out, that the Jews have kept it pure for you for 4000 years or so. You are welcome.
Bigotry shows ignorance. Anger is rooted in fear. Educate yourself so you don't look so silly when your children ask, "Daddy/mommy, why should we hate the Jews?"
Gwen Stewart
Williston