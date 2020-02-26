Thank you, Bloomberg columnist Cass Sunstein for telling us Bernie Sanders voters that we are only choosing to support him due to our primitive impulse of “outrage.” What would we ever do to know our own minds without your unbiased insight? Now we will all dump Bernie and dutifully flock to the only multi-billionaire on offer who is not certifiably insane.
First of all, any Democrat who is not outraged at this point probably lives under a rock. If simple outrage were a predictor of national success for Bernie Sanders, he’d already be a shoe-in for the nomination. Oh wait…maybe you have something there.
“Outrage” is a pretty good reason to support ANY Democrat over Donald Trump, and only someone viewing the primary from the privileged distance of a cash-lined ivory tower could afford indifference to that outrage.
As a long-time Sanders supporter, I am getting pretty tired of hearing non-supporters characterize our thoughts and inclinations. I just happen to believe in Bernie’s vision of an America where universal healthcare and education are basic rights that the richest nation on earth can surely find within our means to provide, and ill afford to deny to any individual.
I keep reading hand-wringing essays (written by non-Bernie supporters) about Bernie supporters being unwilling to embrace anyone else, should the need arise. I can only guess that this notion is largely perpetuated by individuals who can’t quite get their heads out of 2016.
This is 2020; and even the most inattentive Democrat has had ample opportunity to discover that what lay beneath Donald Trump’s plain brown wrapper is magnitudes worse than what he hinted at in the 2016 race.
Most progressives whom I know have had to struggle with the choice between Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. I certainly did and will be more than glad of either candidate as the nominee.
I would have added Kamala Harris to that roster had she stayed in the race.
Those are just my top choices, beyond which I can readily get behind Amy Klobuchar for her level-headed people skills and Pete Buttigieg for his Obama-like statesmanship.
I can, in fact, willingly support any of the viable Democratic candidates. They all have different ideas as to how we can achieve it, but share the conviction that we must find a way to provide universal healthcare.
We will have a single very strong ticket coming out of the convention, no matter which two people are chosen to run; and this is not just because any alternative to Donald Trump would represent a vast improvement. They would each, individually, bring a different and valuable set of talents to the office while restoring some of the ethics and gravitas that have been stripped from government in the Trump administration.
I suspect that tales of the so-called “Bernie Bros” may be largely the product of disinformation campaigns generated from the right (or Russian cyber sneaks?) to divide voters on the left.
From my experience of decades of Vermont campaigns, the abusive behaviors attributed to these supporters simply do not ring true. I have no doubt that there are individuals of almost every stripe who behave badly, but I simply can’t give credence to the idea that this is at all common among Bernie’s supporters.
Quite the contrary, in fact. I have attended numerous local “town halls" over the years, where Bernie shared pizza with all and sundry, and fielded questions from constituents, friend and foe.
There was no sign of those “Bernie Bros” close to home, leaving me to wonder from whence they materialized in national politics.
His authenticity may be one of the reasons that, throughout the decades, Bernie has enjoyed consistent support even in Franklin County, still more-or-less a Republican stronghold.
Now that Bernie appears to be the “front-runner” (whatever that means), there seems to be a drive toward hysteria in the center-left political class over what they are certain is his “unelectability.” Rather than attempting to draw Bernie and his supporters out with informed discussions of what exactly he means when he embraces the label “Democratic Socialist,” the media seems to be joining the panic parade. That Bernie refuses to lie to voters with a comfortingly pat narrative about how we get to Medicare for all should reassure anyone with common sense; but we have become so accustomed to political lies that we are wary of the candidate who doesn’t play that game.
Do you object to the fact that Bernie’s healthcare vision does not provide an for an“opt out?”
Did you ever wonder why the U.S. has the highest medical costs in the world with some of the poorest outcomes when compared with other developed nations who offer “medicare for all?”
When was the last time someone explained the idea that in order to save everyone a lot of money, Medicare SHOULD be universal, so as to hold down costs through economies of scale, which would be defeated if individuals could choose not to participate when they were healthy, opting-in only when their health declined.
These aren’t crazy “far left” ideas, but practical economics that most advanced nations have already embraced as simple common sense.
Sue Prent