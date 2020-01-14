As a subscriber to the “Messenger” and a radio news listener, it is sometimes very disheartening to read or hear the news. There are times when I don’t feel like opening the paper or turning on the radio. The political divide in this country will only worsen in the upcoming impeachment and then there is the election later this year. Here at home, St. Albans and the nearby towns have seen their share of violence and crime.
Although there is a lot of evil in the world, there is a lot of goodness too. This exemplified by the wonderful, heartwarming story the “Messenger” printed in its December 28th, 2019 issue, entitled “Boy Wanted to Ride a Unicorn Before his Brain Surgery.” The story is about a 5 year old boy who has a cancerous brain tumor who lives in the little eastern Montana town of Fallon (Population 160). His wish before his surgery is to ride on a unicorn, a beautiful, majestic, mythical being. The neighbors and friends of the family color a white horse with chalk and place a fake horn on its head. The little boy wearing a crown happily rides his “unicorn” along with many of his kindergarten classmates. His wish is fulfilled and soon he will be going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital thousands of miles away for what hopefully is a successful surgery. His father stated “how awesome everyone is gives us hope.”
Maybe everyone in 2020 could use a unicorn ride!
Jim Croft
Bakersfield