I’m running for Ward 5 seat on Council
I would like to announce that I am a candidate for the St. Albans City Council for Ward 5. The election in March is for a three-year term, for which I believe I am qualified.I have lived on Ferris Street in Ward 5 for more than 30 years. For the last several years, I have had my law office in my home as well. My wife and I raised our son and daughter here. They both attended City school and BFA and they continue to reside right here in Franklin County. Many of you may have seen me walking and running around the City, Ward 5 in particular. I served as the attorney for the City of St. Albans for more than 25 years, handling all of its legal work, including real estate, zoning, personnel matters, and complicated lawsuits. I think this background would serve me well on the City Council as it tackles difficult and challenging issues in 2021 and beyond. If chosen by the voters in Ward 5, I promise to make myself available by phone, email, or in person. I ask for your support
Very truly yours
Bob Farrar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.