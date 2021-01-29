I’m running for Maple Run School Board
Fellow Citizens of St. Albans City and Town:
I would like to announce that I am a candidate for the opening on the Maple Run Unified School District . This St. Albans City seat will be open due to the resignation of a long serving citizen, Mr. Jeff Morrill. He has served this community for a number of years, and his steady leadership has had a positive impact upon our children, and therefore our community. I thank him for his dedication and service.
I am running because I once again wish to serve my community. This apolitical position will provide me the opportunity to again get involved in the lives of our children in a positive way.
I have lived in the community for 68 years. I was a teacher in the City School for 42 years, served as alderman from Ward 5 for 6 years and Mayor of St. Albans for 12 years. I feel that I have the experience and temperament to serve in this very important position in these very important times. I look forward to listening, and learning.
I would be happy to answer any questions you might have.
Thank you
Peter (Donald) DesLauriers
