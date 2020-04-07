Got a gripe
with the grip
of the grippe
Let me pause and just say,
the grippe will really ruin your day.
News to none and, maybe, redundant,
if you get the grippe you’ll be recumbent.
It will lay you out, make you pout,
send your foot a different route [rout].
No one is immune, so change your tune,
wash your hands, each fork and spoon.
And if you get it, pray you live to regret it,
some aren’t so lucky, some died in Kentucky,
some in Vermont, some in every state,
more than a hundred I’ve heard to date.
“Social distancing” is the rule,
to avoid becoming a “virus mule.”
You may feel fine, go wine and dine,
while spreading the virus; don’t be asinine!
Gregory Rainville
Vermont Superior Court Judge
If only we
protected life
in each case
In the Messenger editorial of 3/19/20, Henry Olsen of the
Washington Post says that when our government shuts down the economy
due to COVID-19 we are placing health over wealth. He says that
protecting public health and security are basic functions of
government and for these reasons we allow government to put limits on
our freedom. I quote Olsen, “The right to life comes before the
right to liberty, which is why people are always willing to forego the
later to secure the former.” If only this were always true! A pregnant
woman temporarily gives up some of her wealth and some of her freedom
to protect the new life within her. To choose life over loss of some
liberty and wealth brings the greatest of rewards. There is nothing
more precious than our own child.
Sincerely,
Anna Gagne
St. Albans
