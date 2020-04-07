Got a gripe

with the grip

of the grippe

Let me pause and just say,

the grippe will really ruin your day.

News to none and, maybe, redundant,

if you get the grippe you’ll be recumbent.

It will lay you out, make you pout,

send your foot a different route [rout].

No one is immune, so change your tune,

wash your hands, each fork and spoon.

And if you get it, pray you live to regret it,

some aren’t so lucky, some died in Kentucky,

some in Vermont, some in every state,

more than a hundred I’ve heard to date.

“Social distancing” is the rule,

to avoid becoming a “virus mule.”

You may feel fine, go wine and dine,

while spreading the virus; don’t be asinine!

Gregory Rainville

Vermont Superior Court Judge

If only we

protected life

in each case

In the Messenger editorial of 3/19/20, Henry Olsen of the

Washington Post says that when our government shuts down the economy

due to COVID-19 we are placing health over wealth. He says that

protecting public health and security are basic functions of

government and for these reasons we allow government to put limits on

our freedom. I quote Olsen, “The right to life comes before the

right to liberty, which is why people are always willing to forego the

later to secure the former.” If only this were always true! A pregnant

woman temporarily gives up some of her wealth and some of her freedom

to protect the new life within her. To choose life over loss of some

liberty and wealth brings the greatest of rewards. There is nothing

more precious than our own child.

Sincerely,

Anna Gagne

St. Albans

