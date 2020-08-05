I support Governor Phil Scott’s decision to mandate the use of masks in public places in Vermont which went into effect on 8/1. It’s for the good of public safety and it’s protecting people in our community. The CDC recommends use of masks and says it helps stop the spread of COVID 19. It has been proven that it works to slow the spread. We need to encourage people to wear masks and mandating it is the perfect way to do just that. People will follow a mandate more than they would just a suggestion. I can understand the frustrations people can have with wearing masks. They can be uncomfortable and can make it hard to breathe. I have family members that have dealt illnesses in the past. I wear a mask to protect them and other people in my community. I have been doing consistently since the end of March. Wearing a mask in public places is a small inconvenience which makes people safer. Thanks,
Nick Brosseau
Candidate for State Representative for the towns of Swanton and Sheldon