The fiscal year for Vermont state government starts July 1. The appropriations are always important of course, but my interest has always focused on how Vermont will pay for the goods and services provided by state government.
The fiscal Year 2022 budget is much larger than usual because of federal money being poured into the state to help with economic recovery from the pandemic. But aside from the federal recovery money, the bud- get supported by Vermonters will be ongoing and must be paid for with state tax. How will we pay for the ongoing costs?
Many changes actually reduced tax obligation.
*School tax yields and nonhomestead property tax rates were reduced. *A sales tax exemption for the sale of feminine hygiene products was
created.
*A residential fuel sales tax exemption for wood pellets for use in a residence was confirmed.
There were changes made to the tax code to bring Vermont up to the federal tax code.
*Conforms Vermont’s income to the Federal Internal Revenue Code as of March 31, 2021.
*Conforms Vermont’s Estate Tax to the federal tax.
*Makes Federal tax definitions for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit as they were established in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
*Vermont accepts the full Federal tax treatment of Paycheck Protection (PPP) loans.
In addition tax changes for FY 2022:
*Clarify that online delivery plat- forms are responsible for collecting Meals and Rooms tax for meals sold on their platforms.
*Exempt alcoholic beverages from Meals and Rooms tax in instances where prepared food and other beverages are also exempt. This is mainly in large non-profit events.
*Extends sunset of home health agency assessment and its allocation to the Health IT Fund to July 1, 2023.
*It adjusts the tax increment financing (TIF) district statute, giving municipalities an additional year to incur debt and changing the audit schedule for the Burlington TIF districts.
Overall, this bill is expected to reduce State revenues by $9.45 mil- lion in FY 2022 and $1,860,000 in future fiscal years. The larger reduction in Statehouse revenues in FY 2022 is due to sections 23 through 25, which link up to Federal tax statutes. Those sections pick up two federal tax provisions for only tax year 2021 (related to the Earned Income Tax
Credit and Child and Dependent Care tax credit) which reduce revenue in Vermont by $7.69 million in FY 2022 but are repealed for future tax years.
The inflow of federal economic recovery money will not continue forever. Hopefully the recovery plans developed by the Governor and legislators will work as intended.
Carolyn Branagan, Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.