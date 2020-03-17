Dear Constituents-
Friday the 13th, Vermont’s Legislature went into recess for at least one week pending Covid-19’s trajectory. During this shut-down, legislators will still be available to constituents, while Statehouse staff disinfect the building and develop IT that allows our non-voting activities to be performed remotely. To compensate for the recess and to better prepare for Covid-19, the House suspended rules to vote bills and a resolution over to the Senate. Because the House worked closely with agencies on bills, there may be minor changes but I do not expect any major shifts in proposed policy before Governor Scott signs them into law.
H.681 will provide protection to employers from increases in unemployment insurance rates if their business has employees who need to “quit” due to Covid-9 infection or to care for a family member infected with Covid-19. This will provide unemployment benefits if the employee left because they or their family member is infected with Covid-19 and need care &/or quarantine.
A House resolution passed urging the federal government to cease the ICE policy of arresting immigrants seeking care at medical facilities. We need to encourage all potentially infected people to be tested regardless of their immigration status if we are to slow the progress of Covid-19.
H.742 has many moving parts to address anticipated challenges should Covid-19 infections increase drastically. When passed, the bill will help health care and human services institutions better respond to increased pressures by providing regulatory flexibility. Some measures help institutions ease planning or financial pressures by allowing delay of paying taxes or by shoring up Medicaid payments, while others relax licensure and permitting to better deal with anticipated staffing challenges. Regulatory authorities will also be more nimble to better reign in abuses or practices deemed to be harmful to public health by professionals under their jurisdiction.
Below are measures that may be most helpful for you to know:
Medical staff who retired in good standing within the last ten years, may be issued temporary licenses to perform limited tasks.
Involuntary treatment &/or medication reporting requirements may be relaxed related to treating those with mental health challenges who must be quarantined.
The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) will have the power to determine if/when health insurance coverage is expanded and deductibles waived for Covid-19 diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
DFR may require that insurance covers telemedicine, which is “delivery of health care services such as diagnosis, consultation, or treatment through the use of live interactive audio and video over a secure connection”. Telemedicine may be permitted for MAT visits, dental visits or other approved medical appointments.
Prescriptions for chronic maintenance medications may be both filled early and extended so patients can keep a back stock to better meet social distancing or quarantine needs. MAT/ Buprenorphine will be an exception to the above allowances, but will be obtainable without an in-person doctor visit.
Store and Forward medicine may also be allowed and required covered by insurance. It involves secure communication technology used to collect information that is later shared with the appropriate medical expert to review and then provide feedback.
Emergency Medical Personnel training will receive a boost in funding as well as easier access to those moneys.
Nutrition services may be expanded.
Medicaid payments may be made available for some necessary mental health care services performed remotely.
Drivers Licenses will be permitted to be renewed remotely, using a photograph that is no more than 13 years old.
Vehicle inspection enforcement during the declared state of emergency will not be carried out by law enforcement.
Mind you, nothing in this bill is currently law, but will go into effect upon passage. Please reach out to Representative Hango or myself if you have questions.
Rep. Charen Fegard