Dear Constituents-
This week on the House floor began with another anxious veto-override session. Unfortunately for our rural, small businesses, the Governor’s veto of S.23, an act relating to raising the minimum wage, was overridden and will become law – again, this happened by a one-vote margin. More than ever, like-minded legislators must work together across the aisle to craft thoughtful, well-intentioned legislation for all Vermonters.
Mid-week, a lengthy debate on S.54, to tax and regulate the recreational cannabis market, ensued. This bill passed with many questions still unanswered. My “no” vote is based on not wanting to create a new norm of cannabis usage in our state; I just can’t join the “it’s already legal, so let’s make some money from it” camp, while we place so much emphasis on tobacco, alcohol, and other substance misuse prevention and treatment and our Human Services and Public Safety budgets are already seriously stretched.
The final defeat of the week for rural Vermonters is the passage of H.926, the long-awaited “reform” of Act 250. This bill was brought to the House floor incomplete and not well vetted, despite the Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife Committee having had possession of it for nearly two years and hearing from over 150 witnesses. Several amendments were offered and accepted, making corrections to inconsistencies that should have been addressed before the bill came to the Floor for a vote. Appreciably, the bill dealt with easing up on restrictions to downtown development, the Vermont Trail System, and the forest products industries; however, this was not enough for my vote. The bill remains more of a new vehicle to address climate change than legislation to reform a costly, cumbersome development permitting process. Another amendment to delay the passage of the bill until after the Town Meeting break would have been welcomed, but that did not pass. I am always a proponent of not rushing decisions just to check off a box that it’s “done”, which is how I saw this unfold.
In the House General Committee, we continued to hone bills relating to National Guard issues, alcohol laws, and the discussion on homelessness and housing. The Tourism and Rural Economic Development Caucuses both had an important voice in legislation being discussed on the House Floor and in Committees.
I look forward to being at Town Meetings and hearing from those of you who I represent. It is an honor to do so!
Representative Lisa A Hango