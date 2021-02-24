I would like to take the opportunity to write an honest and heartfelt letter to the Saint Albans citizens in ward 5 as they go to the polls or fill out their ballots at home. My dad, Bob Farrar is running for Ward 5 city council. Of course, I am a little biased. I want him to win. He’s, my dad. But if he wasn’t my father, I believe very strongly that I would vote for him. I would vote for him based on his track record of serving the community as a lawyer providing quality service and dedication to the citizens of St. Albans for over 30 years, as a past president of the Board of Directors of the Northwestern Medical Center, as a coach for the St. Albans Little league, a member of the board of directors for the St. Albans skating association. and as a current member of the American Legion. He is also a veteran of the United States Army. He understands well what it means to serve. He has experience serving his country and he has been happily serving the Saint Albans community for over 30 years. He is a family man – a loving father and now grandfather who raised my brother and I in ward 5 on Ferris Street in St. Albans. He continues to live on Ferris Street practicing law from his home. His experience, integrity, sense of loyalty, dependability and absolute dedication to the citizens in St. Albans make him an incredibly strong candidate and the clear choice for Ward 5 St. Albans City Council. I urge the neighborhoods of ward 5 to please vote for Bob Farrar on or before March 2nd.
Caitlin Farrar,
Saint Albans
