Why I’m running for Maple Run school board seat
My name is Katie DesLauriers Messier, and I wanted to take some time to tell you a little about myself and why I am running for a seat on the Maple Run Unified School District Board of Directors. I am a lifelong resident of Saint Albans, having attended City School and BFA-Saint Albans as a child. My three brothers and I learned from an early age to appreciate this tight-knit community and saw first hand the ways in which my mother, who spent over 40 years as a nurse, and my father who was himself a career public school teacher, were able to give back in service to others. After attending Champlain College and the University of Vermont to receive my degree in Human Development and Family Studies with a minor in Early Childhood Education, I returned to Saint Albans to work and raise my family. My husband Steve and I, along with our three school-aged children, now live in Saint Albans Town after having spent several years living in Saint Albans City. I have spent my career working for local mental health agencies (Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, as well as The Howard Center), childcare programs with the YMCA, and over the course of the last 8 years I have been a preschool teacher at Blooming Minds Enrichment Center. I have found my work with the children and families that I have been lucky enough to serve and educate incredibly rewarding, and it has allowed me the opportunity to build incredibly meaningful relationships with countless children, parents, and community members. I am so grateful for being able to work and raise a family in this community and feel blessed to be able to have my own children attend Maple Run schools. I have decided to run for a seat on the MRUSD board as a way to give back to the community that helped raise me. I know that our schools have been led by so many incredibly caring and supportive volunteers over the preceding decades and their tireless efforts in advocating for the best possible educational outcomes has allowed me to be in a position to help and give back myself. As great as our community and schools certainly are, we must also recognize that we live in incredibly challenging times, and our need to engage in thoughtful discussion for the purposes of continuous improvement must be at the forefront of all that we do. The social, political, and economic challenges that we all face are very real and at times even frightening. I firmly believe that our schools should act as the center of our community and we must use our public education system as a vehicle to attain the lofty goals that we have for ourselves, our children, and our country. Public education is one of the best tools that we can use to ensure that we are positioning our next generation of citizens and leaders to take up these efforts and continue to build on the hard work of those that have come before us. I believe that my experience as an educator, along with my perspective of having lived and built relationships with so many of you within the greater Saint Albans community, will allow me to provide valuable feedback, support, and guidance in shaping our schools to meet the demands of an ever-changing social landscape. If provided the opportunity to serve on this board, I pledge to engage in thoughtful dialogue and reflection so that we can continue to improve ourselves and each other, while also showcasing the many great things happening across all schools within the district. I humbly ask for your support and vote on Town Meeting day and I look forward to earning your trust in the days and weeks ahead.
Katie Deslauriers Messier
St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.