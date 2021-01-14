Two theories about the recent election have emerged. Either the Democrats tried to make the vote counts close distributed over a wide area so as to lessen the likelihood of being detected or they are actually at the peak of their vote-manufacturing capacity. If it were the latter, Conservatives could continue to carry the torch. Not for long, sadly; it is the former.
Evidence-denying pundits should read Jason Chaffetz’s “Power Grab”, Devin Nunes’ “The Plot Against the President” and David Shimer’s “Rigged”. Some might dismiss the first two authors as disgruntled former conservative congressmen whose research would necessarily be biased. But, the third is one of theirs; David Shimer is an associate fellow at Yale and a doctoral candidate at Oxford University. “Rigged” is his rigorous dissertation containing 90 pages of citation; the evidence is clear..
Now that democrats hold each chamber and the white house, we can expect the immediate passage of the “For the People Act”. H.R.1 (being so numbered reveals its priority) will provide them their most-cherished outcome, a one-party system of government, Fascism.
H.R.1 was introduced in March 2019, passed the house but failed in the Senate; it will become law this session. The “For the People Act” makes it easier for whichever party is in power to prosecute political opponents so the democrats must insure now that no other republican candidate could ever win in the future. This bill will do it. ActBlue is ingenious.
H.R.1 eliminates tools for detecting voter fraud, imposes sweeping limits on free speech (limits on donors), grants felons the right to vote, supersedes all state election laws to centralize the voting process, and enables the Federal Election Commission to take control of all voting from the states and 3000 individual counties.
In example: “No Fault Absentee Balloting” guarantees that all ballots cast will be counted even if the ballot does not conform to expectations like being duplicitous, not having a signature or being time/dated after the close of polls. In addition, this bill allows for “Ballot Harvesting”, the practice where people who are unable to get their absentee ballot to the mail box will have a volunteer come to their home, pick up and deliver their ballot. In 2018, “Dreamers”, immigrants still here under DACA provisions, provided the service in civilian cars. The temptation to help an old or infirm person complete their ballot must be excruciating as must be the urge to preview the results and make corrections where necessary.
The “For the People Act” also includes restrictions on the maintenance of voter lists; voter lists provide evidence that a voter actually lives in that precinct by recording addresses, etc.; some states require a photo I.D. In the last election, studies of national voter lists discovered that 2,750,000 people were registered to vote in more than one state; not all of it can be explained away by forgetfulness. Same-Day Registration further erodes our election security as does Automatic Voter Registration; an applicant for a driver’s license is automatically registered to vote whether he is a citizen or not.
These are not the only scary thoughts in these books; there’s H.R.4 which reinforces federal control over local elections, H.R.5, “The Equality Act” violates your First Amendment rights by imposing criminal penalties for religious dissent, H.R.6 is “The Dream Act”, H.R.8 restricts our Second Amendment rights with higher “standards” for background checks and H.R.9 is a climate bill that will restrict non-green commerce and slow the economic recovery President Trump started.
He was correct; the election was rigged but he shot himself in the foot by playing hardball with Putin and underestimating the long-ranging hate-filled tentacles of his domestic enemies, a devastating one-two punch, for sure. Guess that shows he’s human; as a brawler, he will learn from his mistakes and be better prepared next round. Dems will rue the day they passed H.R.1.
In the meantime, I’ll wear my MAGA hat proudly.
Jim Britch
Highgate
