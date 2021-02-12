It’s idolatry to put politician on Christ’s level; and it’s wrong
I was deeply troubled by a recent letter by a local Catholic Deacon. Though I am now a practicing Episcopalian I was raised in the Catholic church and still hold it in deep reverence. It pained me to read the words penned by an authority within the church. It is incredibly dangerous to compare any political leader to Christ. While the author took pains to say “I’m not making the claim that there is an equal to the Christ…” I find it unacceptable to make any equivalency between a solely political leader and Jesus. Political leaders will experience consequences and accountability, as someone who has run for office, I know that is part of the job. Many political leaders have faced horrendous persecution. There is however a vast difference between that and Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, the element in Christianity that places humanity in a new covenant with God. It causes me deep pain that a christian leader in our community would have the gall to compare the experiences of any politician to the holy suffering of Christ. To me I see ideology replacing theology. To me to view the experiences of a politician as somehow Christ-like is nothing less than idolatry. I sincerely hope I have misinterpreted the author. I however cannot allow to go unchallenged, a religious leader’s use the images and word of my faith to elevate any man beyond his station.
David Glidden
St. Albans
Why I’m running for a seat on our Town Selectboard
In just four weeks, we will finish casting our ballots in several important local elections. Municipal clerks and treasurers, school board members, and Selectpersons can have a meaningful impact on our community and neighborhoods. While I announced my intention to seek the three-year seat as a member of the Town Selectboard last Fall, I want to introduce myself to the residents of St. Albans whom I have yet to meet. I have spent more than 40 years as a community member of St. Albans--both in the Town and in the City. My wife Chassidy and I continue to choose St. Albans as our family’s home. When younger, I spent almost a dozen summers working for the Recreation Department at the pool, the day camp, and maintaining the parks. Later, I taught Mathematics and Social Studies to middle school students for ten years at Fairfield Center School and SATEC. Since 2005, I have served and continue to help many families in Franklin County, Chittenden County, and beyond as a Financial Advisor. My most enjoyable times have come from coaching many local youth soccer, baseball, and hockey teams. For the better part of a decade, I have served on the Recreation Commission and also as a Justice of the Peace in the City of St. Albans. I was recently elected as a JP in the Town of St. Albans and wish to continue serving our community further as a member of the Selectboard. The Town of St. Albans has immense and varied opportunities for growth now and into the future both at the Bay village, the northern growth area, and all points in between. We have seen meaningful population and economic growth over the past several decades and it is important that we continue expanding our residential, commercial, and industrial base in this community. It should be a top objective to maintain a stable tax rate by growing our grand list responsibly, while utilizing the Local Option Tax revenue to invest in the community including recreational opportunities and in an upgraded community center such as a new Town Hall, which I will support with my vote on Town Meeting Day.While focusing on growth in our community is important, making sure to welcome tourists, visitors, and new residents is imperative. We need to make it clear that St. Albans is a great place to play, work, and live for all people from all backgrounds. This is not only the right thing to do, it can be our comparative advantage over other places. Over the past several months, in speaking to many residents of St. Albans Town, I have heard a similar list of wants and suggestions. The “wish” that I hear most often is that the Town should cooperate and work with the City of St. Albans whenever and wherever it makes sense. If an opportunity arises to make the lives of our Town residents better and/or more cost efficient by working with the City, why wouldn’t we consider it? I am excited about the chance to serve my neighbors and community members on the Selectboard and would appreciate your consideration and your vote on or before Town Meeting Day in March. I look forward to discussing and learning more about ways to make St. Albans an even better community. Feel free to contact me with any thoughts, suggestions, or questions at bdeslauriers97@gmail.com
Respectfully submitted,
Bryan DesLauriers
St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.